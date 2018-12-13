SUPREME COURT RULES DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT ILLEGAL
The Supreme Court today ruled that President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to dissolve Parliament was unconstitutional and illegal.
Chief Justice Nalin Perera goes on to state that the president cannot dissolve parliament at his own will or before the lapse of 4.5 years, if President wants to dissolve Parliament before 4.5 years, there must be a resolution passed by two-thirds majority in Parliament.
The 7 judge bench has reached a unanimous decision.
The justices have now left the courtroom.
At last, democracy is restored by the judiciary ARM of our country. It is a landmark verdict by the 7 members of Judges. None can go against this verdict. President Sirisena acted in the manner of minion. He is not at all suitable to hold this prestigious position. He became a laughing stock in the eyes of the world. He should gracefully step down with immediate effect before to be removed from this position by NCM.
well, that is it. verdict given like it or not.
Sri Lanka could be without a Government till a new president takes office in Jan 2020.