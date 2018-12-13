The Supreme Court today ruled that President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to dissolve Parliament was unconstitutional and illegal.

Chief Justice Nalin Perera goes on to state that the president cannot dissolve parliament at his own will or before the lapse of 4.5 years, if President wants to dissolve Parliament before 4.5 years, there must be a resolution passed by two-thirds majority in Parliament.

The 7 judge bench has reached a unanimous decision.

The justices have now left the courtroom.