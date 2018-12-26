Mawanella Police today arrested a man at Hingula, Mawanella for allegedly damaging a Buddha statue, police said.

They said two men were reported to have been involved in the incident and one of the suspects was arrested after he was captured by the villagers.

The suspect, Mohammad Ashfar (30), will be produced in court and police investigations are underway to ascertain whether there was any move to provoke religious tension among the Sinhalese and Muslim communities.

Meanwhile, Minister Kabir Hashim said he condemned the recent acts of violence involving places of worship in Mawanella. “As soon as I heard the recent attacks, I instructed the police to investigate and arrest those responsible.

The two suspects have been apprehended by the authorities and will be subject to the full extent of the law,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa)