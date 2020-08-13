An individual has been arrested on charges of manufacturing firearms illegally, by officers attached to the Tangalle Special task Force Camp, in the Walasmulla Police Division.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off.

Several locally manufactured firearms and several rounds of live ammunition have been found in the suspect’s possession.

Police said a device used for excavation and several tools used to manufacture firearms were also found in the suspect’s possession.

The 61-year-old suspect is a resident of Walasmulla.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today.

(Source: News Radio)