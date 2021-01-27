Suspect arrested over shooting incident in Panadura

A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting in which a 32-year old man was killed at Pallimulla in the Panadura North Police division on Monday, the Police said.

The victim was heading towards Panadura in a three-wheeler with two others and was killed after being shot by two unidentified gunmen who came in a motorbike wearing full face helmets and jackets in front of the Pallimulla supermarket in Panadura, at around 9.15 am on the 25th of January.

According to reports, the arrestee is a 27-year-old who was inside the three-wheeler.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said three police teams have been deployed to arrest the other suspect.

He said the arrested would be detained for further questioning.