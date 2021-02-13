Suspect arrested with 16 stolen side mirrors

A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Dematagoda Police with 16 stolen side mirrors of vehicles.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said the suspect was nabbed with the side mirrors around 5:30 this morning at a road block.

The Police Media Spokesman said the suspect is believed to have removed side mirrors from vehicles parked at various places in Kolonnawa.

The DIG added thefts of side mirrors was reported to Police Stations from South and Central Colombo that led to investigations.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect identified as a drug addict, is one of many suspects engaged in the racket.

The suspect reportedly sells the stolen side mirrors to spare parts shops in Panchikawatta.

