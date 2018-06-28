A 57-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning while attempting to smuggle drugs including heroin, crystal methamphetamine (ice) and hashish worth Rs.4.7 million into the country, Police said.

The suspect who had arrived from Chennai was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the airport.

PNB officers found 320 grams of heroin, 52 grams of Ice and 230 grams of hashish concealed in a false bottom in the suspect’s baggage.

The suspect is a resident of Kankesanthurai.

He is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate.