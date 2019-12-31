A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested for being in possession of 1.3 kilograms of heroin in Vavuniya.

The heroin haul, seized by the Settikulam Police is estimated to be worth 10 million rupees.

Police said the suspect was arrested when he was transporting the haul of heroin on a Mannar bound bus from Colombo.

During interrogations, he had revealed that he had obtained the haul of heroin from a dealer and was intending on selling it to persons in Vavuniya.

The suspect, resident of Poonerym would be produced in the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today.

Settikulam Police is conducting further investigations.