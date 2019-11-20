A suspect has been arrested for being in possession of a cache of explosives weighing up to 53kg.

The members of the Police Special Task (STF) had made the arrest yesterday (19), acting on a tip-off received by them.

The suspect is to be produced before Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court and probes are being carried out to uncover the purpose of keeping the haul.

Puthukudiyiruppu Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

