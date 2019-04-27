According to the Navy Media Spokesperson, a suspect was arrested in the Erakkandi area in Trincomalee along with a number of explosives.

The suspect who was arrested during a search operation was in possession of 51 sticks of gelignite explosives (approx 130g each), 27 ft of safety fuse and 215 detonators.

The suspect, a motorbike and the explosives that were taken into the custody of the Navy have been handed over to the Kuchchaveli police.

(News First)