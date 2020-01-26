The total number of suspected Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has increased up to four as two more patients have been admitted to Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) on suspicion of being infected by the virus.

The IDH stated that a Sri Lankan male and a Chinese female have hospitalized in this manner.

Previously, two females were admitted to the IDH on suspicion of being infected with the wide-spreading coronavirus. The hospitalized are a Sri Lankan medical student who had returned to the island from Wuhan and a young Chinese female who was touring the country, stated the Director of IDH, Dr. Asitha Attanayake.

(Source: Ada Derana)