Suspended Prisons Chief Thushara Upuldeniya remanded until June 11, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 10, 2025 - 1:36 pm

Thushara Upuldeniya, the Commissioner General of Prisons, was ordered to be remanded until tomorrow (June 11) by Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake.

He was arrested yesterday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations that an inmate, who was not included in the official list of those granted a presidential pardon approved by the Office of the Presidential Secretary, was illegally released from Anuradhapura Prison.

The Additional Magistrate ordered that the suspect be produced before the Chief Magistrate tomorrow (June 11).