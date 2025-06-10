Suspended Prisons Chief Thushara Upuldeniya remanded until June 11, 2025
Posted by Editor on June 10, 2025 - 1:36 pm
Thushara Upuldeniya, the Commissioner General of Prisons, was ordered to be remanded until tomorrow (June 11) by Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake.
He was arrested yesterday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations that an inmate, who was not included in the official list of those granted a presidential pardon approved by the Office of the Presidential Secretary, was illegally released from Anuradhapura Prison.
The Additional Magistrate ordered that the suspect be produced before the Chief Magistrate tomorrow (June 11).
It is well and good that the prisons chief is remanded and action taken against him, but no mention is made about the prisoners who have been illegally released !!! Shouldn’t they be sent back to prison to complete their sentences ??? The arrogant action by the prisons chief should be rectified.