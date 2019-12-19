Swiss Embassy staffer taken to National Mental Health Institution
Posted in Local News
Swiss Embassy local staffer, Garnier Banister Francis, who is in the remand custody, was taken to the National Institute of Mental Health, Angoda this morning.
Francis has been named a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and fabricating false evidence to be used in a future judicial proceeding.
She was remanded on December 16 for providing fabricated statements to the CID.
