T20 Men’s World Cup: Sri Lanka hammer Netherlands to remain unbeaten in group stage

Sri Lanka stormed to the Super Stage with an unbeaten record in the group stages as they overcame Netherlands by an eight-wicket win in their third game at Sharjah.

Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka pacers made the most of the decision. A three-wicket haul each from Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara helped the Lankans bundle the Netherlands out for a paltry 44 in 10 overs.

In response, the side then conquered the target in 7.1 overs. Brandon Glover dismissed Pathum Nissankac for a five-ball duck and Paul van Meekeren removed Charith Asalanka on 6 but that didn’t harm Sri Lanka’s chances as Kusal Perera hit an unbeaten 33 to guide them home.

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover