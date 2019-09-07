While saying that the talks which were held between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were successful, SLPP presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa said yesterday said the talks ended with some hope.

He expressed these views after the conclusion of the eighth round of talks, which lasted about one hour between the two parties held at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he hoped that the SLFP would give its support to him at the upcoming presidential election

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera and MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna representing the SLFP, participated in the talks while SLPP Chairman G.L Peiris, SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa and MP Dalas Dlahapperuma representing SLPP participated in the talks.

The SLFP members also held a separate discussion with Gotabaya Rajapaksa following which Mahinda Amaraweera said there was progress in the talks with SLPP.

While saying that they were making their fullest effort to join hands with the SLPP, Amaraweera stressed that they would field a potential and a winning candidate for the upcoming presidential poll.

Amaraweera said the reason why they fielded their own candidate was that by any chance if the talks between the SLPP collapse, they should have to stand by themselves and secure their identity.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)