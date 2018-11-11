Tamil Nadu political parties, including the main opposition DMK Saturday termed the dissolution of the Sri Lankan Parliament as “murder of democracy”.

They also sought the Indian government’s intervention to ensure that the security of India and the welfare of the Tamil people in the island nation are protected.

DMK chief M K Stalin said the dissolution of parliament was “trampling of the Constitution” and “atrocious” since the Sri Lankan constitution says that only a resolution by two-thirds of its members can pave the way to dissolve the House within four and a half years of its convening.

The leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, dubbed the move as a political emergency that threatened stability and jeopardised the welfare of Tamils.

Urging the Indian government to condemn the “murder of democracy”, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said the Union government must take steps to ensure a dignified life for Tamils with peace and security.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss said although it was Sri Lanka’s internal issue, the Centre cannot overlook the developments as the security of India and the welfare of the Tamil population of the island nation was at stake.

“It is a brutal murder of democracy since Parliament’s tenure ends only in August 2020,” Anbumani, who is also the party’s Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP, said.

He alleged that the Maithripala Sirisena-Rajapaksa combine would try to win the January 5 polls through intimidatory tactics and by indulging in poll irregularities.

If they succeeded, it would lead to “both anti-Tamil” and “anti-India measures” in Sri Lanka, Anbumani claimed.

“Strategic locations in Sri Lanka may be given on a platter to China, jeopardising India’s security interests,” he alleged.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko accused Sirisena of executing a “treacherous drama” to hand over full powers to Rajapaksa.

T T V Dhinakaran of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam too condemned the dissolution of parliament and demanded that the United Nations and the Indian government monitor the situation to ensure that Tamils were not affected in any way.

He said the House was dissolved at a time when Tamils all over the world were expecting annulment of Rajapaksa’s appointment as the prime minister by parliament, an “atrocious act that would root out democracy”.

(Source: PTI)