Teacher union leader arrested over a protest

Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers Service Union Mahinda Jayasinghe and another individual have been arrested in Pamunugama for staging a protest in violation of quarantine regulations.

Police said another group of individuals are due to be arrested in relation to the incident. The Welisara Police had yesterday obtained a restraining order against the relevant protest.

The Director General of Health Services has also issued directives to the Inspector General of Police to prevent persons from holding protests due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

