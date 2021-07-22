Teachers and Principals continue to protest in Colombo

The Collective of Teachers & Principals Trade Unions protested in Colombo once again on Thursday (22) demanding a solution to their salary anomalies and the immediate withdrawal of the Kothelawala Defence University Bill.

Around 30 Trade Unions supported the protest claiming that the salary anomaly issue is a perennial problem faced by teachers in the country.

The protesting Trade Union members also claimed the KDU Bill threatens to privatize education in the country.

They marched from the Fort Railway Station to the Presidential Secretariat where they met with officials to voice their concerns.

