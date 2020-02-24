All teachers and principals have decided to go a sick leave strike and carry out trade union actions on the 26th of February over several demands including the issuance of an interim allowance circular.

The Ceylon Teachers Union (CTU) and Ceylon Teacher Services Union (CTSU) stated this issuing a joint statement today (24).

Accordingly, a protest march will be launched from the Buddhadasa Grounds in Battaramulla and conclude by engaging in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education.

On October 01, 2019, a cabinet decision was passed to convert teacher-principal services into closed services and to eliminate teacher-principal salary anomalies that have existed for 23 years.

As it takes time to implement the above cabinet decision, on October 15, 2019, the cabinet approved another proposal by the Education Ministry for interim allowances. The approved proposal had been forwarded to the National Salaries and Cadre Commission, pointed out the teachers’ unions.

However, the abovementioned salary proposals have not been implemented as of yet, they further said.

(Source: Ada Derana)