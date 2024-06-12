Teachers and Principals to hold island-wide protests over salary discrepancies

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2024 - 10:52 am

Members of the teachers’ and principals’ unions in Sri Lanka, represented by the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), will hold island-wide protests today (June 12).

The series of protests will begin at 2:00 PM today and will take place around all zonal education offices, demanding the resolution of ongoing salary discrepancies.

CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that despite several requests to the Ministry of Education, no favorable solution has been implemented.

A ministerial committee has presented recommendations to resolve the salary issues, but Stalin noted that the government is delaying their implementation until next year.

Additionally, the protests will affect G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination paper marking centers.

According to Stalin, members of nearly 30 teacher-principal unions will join the protests, demonstrating their united stand against the unresolved salary discrepancies.