According to latest research carried out by the Ministry of Education, around 10 per cent of teachers were unsuitable for the teaching profession, stated President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (18).

He adduced that teachers had the required paper qualifications, but lacked the skill to be good teachers. The President was handing over teaching appointments to graduates in the North Western Province, at the Welagedara Grounds, Kurunegala.

Nearly 1,400 graduates were given teaching appointments.

According to a media release issued by the President’s Media Division, President Sirisena had emphasised the importance and responsibility of building a teaching force which bore the signs of creativity and personality necessary for a present-day teacher.

The President further said, a teacher’s role is not fulfilled only by teaching and the responsibility of students during school hours was also vested with class teachers.

The President spoke of the need to update knowledge to face challenges in the classroom, as students move forward with the latest technology.

The President also laid the foundation stone for a new office complex of the North-Western Province Governor’s Office, the release concluded.

(Source: Ceylon Today)