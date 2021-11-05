Teen driver and father remanded over Welisara fatal crash

The 16-year-old youth who drove the vehicle which was involved in a fatal crash that claimed the life of one person at Welisara and his father have been remanded until November 19.

The father-son duo was produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (November 05).

An individual died yesterday in a multiple vehicle collision caused by a minor who was driving a luxury car. The deceased was identified as a 51-year-old resident of the Mahabage area.

Several others who sustained injuries were meanwhile admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama and one of them is reportedly in critical condition.

The accident took place at around 9.00 a.m. last morning near Welisara cemetery on the Colombo-Negombo main road.

Reportedly, a luxury vehicle en route from Colombo to Negombo had veered off the road and collided head-on with two motorcycles, a three-wheeler and a car that arrived from the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teen in question had failed to control the speed.

