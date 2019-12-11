The ‘Tell Minister’ Facebook page was launched recently in accordance with a concept of Minister of Roads and Highways, Ports and Shipping Johnston Fernando to set up a database that could operate as an interface between the Minister and citizens, a communique from the Ministry said.

Members of the public can now present their issues relating to roads and highways directly to the Minister via this service provided under the page ‘Ministry of Roads and Highways’.

People can also notify the Minister of difficulties faced by them on the roads and highways such as issues associated with road signs and signals, and complaints regarding drivers, pedestrians, or any organisation not following road rules and regulations.Minister Johnston Fernando initiated the ‘Tell Minister’ service with the aim of establishing an efficient public service in line with the concept of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

(Government News Portal)