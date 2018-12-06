The 13 petitions filed against the dissolution of the Parliament will be taken up for hearing today before the Supreme Court for the third consecutive day.

Hearing of the petitions, which commenced on the 4th of December, will be concluded today (06).

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya told before the Supreme Court yesterday that the powers of parliament have been reduced instead of the powers of the president under the 19th Amendment.

He was making the submissions for the second day with regard to the 13 petitions that challenged the Gazette issued by the president dissolving parliament.

The intermediate petitioners have also presented submissions against the fundamental rights petitions yesterday (06).

Accordingly, further hearing of the petitions will be resumed today.