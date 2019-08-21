Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranathunga speaking with journalists after the conclusion of a media briefing held at Temple Trees said that it was his view that the UNP lacked discipline.

He said even though the present government had fullfilled much of what it had promised the people in 2014, it had failed to bring to book those said to be responsible for the major financial irregularities that was said to have taken place during the tenure of the last regime.

He expressed his doubts that what the government could not fulfill in the past four and half years could be achieved in the next few months. He said that the three or four cabinet ministers who had been constantly reminding the government of its pre- election promises were silent now as their reminders had more or less fallen on deaf years.

He also said that it was immaterial as to who would be nominated as the next presidential candidate as long as it was a person who would fulfill the expectations of the people.

