Hendavitharanage Selin Kumara alias ‘Thel Kumara’ has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Trincomalee this morning (11), police said.

They said the 45-year-old victim was killed by three unidentified gunmen arrived in a car.

The gunmen had opened fire at the victim who was inside a lorry parked beside a road in the the Sirimapura area.

The victim had succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the Trincomalee Hospital in critical condition.

Hendavitharanage Selin Kumara alias ‘Thel Kumara’ from Sirimapura, who is believed to be a criminal gang leader.

The body has been placed at the Trincomalee Hospital.

No arrest had been made so far.