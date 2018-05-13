There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers – Mahinda Rajapaksa
There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers as some say, said the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He made this comment in response to a question raised by a media personnel after a religious program at the Thimbirigasyaya Sama Viharaya, this morning (13).
Speaking further, the former President said that through the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement any sort of person can enter the country and this would also have an impact upon the culture.
(Source: Ada Derana)
how can there be any controversies, its organized to take the poor mans money and live a luxurious life, they all agree on that, they do not have to say it even a kindergarten kid understands that, that is how there bank accounts flourished for the last decade