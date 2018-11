UNP MPs Heshan Withanage and Palitha Thewarapperuma have been arrested over the incident of assaulting Major Ajith Prasanna, stated Police Spokesperson.

UPDATE: UNP MPs Palitha Thewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana, who were arrested over an alleged attack on Major (Rtd) Ajith Prasanna, were released on bail by the Fort Magistrate today.