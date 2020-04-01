Apr 02 2020 April 2, 2020 April 2, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Third COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the third death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 72-year-old coronavirus patient from Maradana died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 3.

Total Confirmed Cases – 146
Active Cases – 122
New Cases – 3
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 231
Recovered & Discharged – 21
Deaths – 3

