Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the third death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 72-year-old coronavirus patient from Maradana died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 3.

Total Confirmed Cases – 146

Active Cases – 122

New Cases – 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 231

Recovered & Discharged – 21

Deaths – 3