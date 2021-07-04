This Cabinet is Basil’s and PB’s; not President’s: Dayasiri
While claiming that issues faced by the country would not be resolved through Basil Rajapaksa’s entry to Parliament, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said Cabinet and State Ministries were designated by Basil Rajapaksa.
“The issues will not vanish the day after Basil Rajapaksa takes up the ministerial portfolio. The country is going through an immense struggle. We must tell this to the people. There is a dollar crisis in the country. We can ask the people how they can contribute to developing the economy because we all have to face this crisis,” he said.
He said the ministerial portfolios were created by Basil Rajapaksa and Ministers were also appointed to the Ministries by him.
“State Ministries were created by Basil and P.B. Jayasundara. The humiliating Ministries such as clay, pepper and my Batik Ministry were created by Basil and P.B. Jayasundara,” he charged.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
Hon J,
If you consider your Ministry as a ‘humiliating ministry’ why did you agree to accept to post and take oaths?
Had you remained in the backbench, you could have played a positive role for the larger benefit of the nation.
We do not mind the Cabinet being from PBJ and BR as long as it is not from your illustrious leader, MS.