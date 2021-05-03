Thisara Perera retires from international Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricketer Thisara Perera today announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

The 32-year-old said he has tendered his resignation to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), retiring from all forms of international cricket.

He is expected to continue to play franchise cricket around the globe.

Perera made his international debut in 2009 against India in Kolkata.

He has played 166 ODIs and scored 5,900 runs.

A white-ball regular, Perera was known for his hit-the-deck bowling and his clean ball-striking down the order.

Thisara Perera also picked up 175 ODI wickets.

He has also played 84 Twenty20 Internationals and six Test matches.

Perera recently became the first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over, during a domestic tournament for Army Sports Cricket Club in SLC’s Major Clubs tournament.