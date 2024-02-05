Those criticizing Party decisions will be penalized – Sajith

Opposition and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa stressed that he would not be hesitant to take disciplinary action against those who criticize the decisions made by the Party’s Working Committee.

He said the Working Committee has given him permission to expand the party with the intention of winning the upcoming elections.

Accordingly, he offers party membership to different individuals whom he thinks as instrumental to win the elections, but not to the racist, extremist or corrupt people.

The Opposition Leader had stated this at a meeting with the Galle District SJB representatives on Saturday (February 03).

“The SJB is a party that belongs to its members and not to the leaders. Therefore, I will take disciplinary action against anyone criticizing the valid decisions of the Working Committee irrespective of their status and I will not get offended if such people leave the party as well”, he stressed.

Premadasa expressed his stance in public on Saturday following Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s remarks in which Fonseka had expressed his displeasure over Premadasa’s move to accept former Army Commander, retired General Daya Ratnayake’s support for the SJB last week.

Fonseka, who is also the SJB Party Chairman pointed out that Ratnayake held key positions in the former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government and also had played a crucial part to imprison Fonseka during former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Presidency.

(Source: Daily News)