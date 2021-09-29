Threats to the Media unacceptable – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa condemned the alleged threats made to the Media and Media freedom in Sri Lanka recently. Premadasa, in a statement, said the freedom of speech and expression are enshrined in the Constitution, and in such a backdrop threats to the Media are unacceptable.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights make it very clear that the right to freedom of speech and expression is applicable for everyone in the society,” Premadasa said.

He added that it is the responsibility of the Media to expose corruption and fraud in the country, emphasising that the CID has no right to summon the journalists who carry out that responsibility.

“Article 14 (1) of the Constitution clearly states about freedom of speech and expression in a society that values democracy, and no one can threaten the role of the Media in such a country,” he added.

Premadasa said the Opposition condemns any act of the Government which will block, threaten and censor the Media, directly or indirectly. He added that his party believes that the Media should have only self-censorship.

