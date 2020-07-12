Jul 12 2020 July 12, 2020 July 12, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Three cops involved in Lunawa shooting interdicted

The sergeant and the two Police Constables involved in the Angulana shooting incident where a fisherman was killed has been interdicted by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) following investigations, stated the Police Media Division.

A 39-year-old fisherman travelling in a three-wheeler was stopped at a Police road block at Lunawa, Moratuwa and was shot dead by police following an altercation on Friday night (10).

