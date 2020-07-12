Three cops involved in Lunawa shooting interdicted
Posted in Local News
The sergeant and the two Police Constables involved in the Angulana shooting incident where a fisherman was killed has been interdicted by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) following investigations, stated the Police Media Division.
A 39-year-old fisherman travelling in a three-wheeler was stopped at a Police road block at Lunawa, Moratuwa and was shot dead by police following an altercation on Friday night (10).
