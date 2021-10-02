Three Japanese naval ships arrive at Colombo Port

Three Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships arrived at the port of Colombo on an official visit today (October 02), Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

Upon their arrival, the visiting ships were welcomed by the Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

FUYUZUKI sailing under the command of Commander OSE Koichiro is a 151m long platform with 220 crew members. The ship arrived in Colombo on a replenishment purpose and will leave the island tomorrow (October 03).

KAGA is a 248m platform manned by a crew of 210 under Captain Nishida Satoshi, its Commanding Officer while MURASAME is a 151m longship with 200 crew members. The ship is commanded by Captain Kashiwagi Yuichirou. The two ships which arrived in Colombo from Australia are scheduled to take part in a joint naval exercise ‘JA- LAN EX’ with the Sri Lanka Navy during this visit and set sail on 04th October.

All the proceedings relating to the visit of the JMSDF ships are to be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns, the Navy said further.