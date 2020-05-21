Three killed, eight injured in stampede in Maligawatte

Three women had been killed while eight others were injured in a stampede at Jumma Masjid Road in Maligawatte a short while ago, the Police said.

The injured were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, four of them were admitted to the ICU.

The incident had occurred when a group of about 500 people had gathered at a house, where cash had been distributed by an individual.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that six persons including the individual who distributed cash have been taken into custody by the Police in connection with this incident.