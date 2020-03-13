Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirms that three more patients who had contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Sri Lanka.

The three new cases have been identified as three males, 37, 41 and 43 years of age.

One of these patients is a 41-year-old Sri Lankan male who had arrived from Germany. He has been admitted to the IDH Hospital.

The other two patients are from the group of people who had been quarantined at the facility in Kandakadu.

One of them is a 37-year-old who had arrived from Italy and was placed under quarantine at Kandakadu upon arriving in the country. He is currently being treated at the Polonnaruwa Hospital.

The other is a 43-year-old male who had also arrived from Italy. He is being treated at IDH.

This brings the total number confirmed Coronavirus cases to five in Sri Lanka as of today.

The first Coronavirus infected person was reported in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (10).