Three more patients recover from Coronavirus
Posted in Local News
Three more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.
Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 197 patients.
Sri Lanka has so far recorded 8 deaths due to the deadly virus.
Total Confirmed Cases – 755
Active Cases – 550
New Cases for the day – 4
Observation in hospitals – 145
Recovered & Discharged – 197
Total Deaths – 8
