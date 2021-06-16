Jun 16 2021 June 16, 2021 June 16, 2021 1Comment by Administrator

Three more weeks needed to see drop in COVID deaths – Dr. Fernandopulle

Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle

It would take at least three more weeks to see a drop in COVID-19 related deaths in the country, Minister of COVID Disease Control, Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle said yesterday.

There had been a drop in the number of cases reported already, she said.

“The number of patients is coming down but there has been an increase in deaths. However, this too will come down.

(Source: The Island)

