Three more weeks needed to see drop in COVID deaths – Dr. Fernandopulle
Posted in Local News
It would take at least three more weeks to see a drop in COVID-19 related deaths in the country, Minister of COVID Disease Control, Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle said yesterday.
There had been a drop in the number of cases reported already, she said.
“The number of patients is coming down but there has been an increase in deaths. However, this too will come down.
(Source: The Island)
Share on FB
So, for the next three weeks, people will die at the current daily rates?