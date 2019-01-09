Three Supreme Court Justices and one Court of Appeal judge have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, today (09).

Court of Appeal Judges (President) Preethi Padman Surasena, G.R Amarasekara and S.Thurairajah were sworn in as new Supreme Court Judges before President Maithripala Sirisena today.

Meanwhile, Judge K. P. Fernando has been appointed as a Court of Appeal judge

The swearing in ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat was also attended by Presidential Secretariat Udaya R. Seneviratne.