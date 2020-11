Three persons have been arrested with 100 kilograms of heroin by the Special Task Force (STF) in the Weligama area in Matara.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a vehicle used by the suspects was also taken into custody.

The Police Media Spokesman further stated that the drugs seized following an investigation done on several days, drugs will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).