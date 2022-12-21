Three women waiting at bus halt die after van crashes into them
Posted in Local News
Three women were killed when a van crashed into a bus halt at Bedigamuwa Junction in Narammala this morning (December 21).
Police said the van plying from Kurunegala towards Narammala hit a culvert due to a front tyre burst and fell into a nearby paddy field after crashing into the bus halt.
The three women aged 51, 54 and 61, residents of Narammala, who were waiting at the bus stop to get Samurdhi allowances died in the accident.
Two women died instantaneously, while another died after being admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital.
Police said the driver of the van was arrested following the accident.
Another driver successfully passed the SL driving test offered by the police! What a waste of innocent lives. Somebody might ask what the relevance to this of the next what I write. But, this is why I deride the five star democracy and human rights. They are very good But, to afford those need to have a strong economy and a lot of money. In country a policeman struggle to survive, anybody can get a driving license or anything else for money, that is the truth.
None of the NGO human right goons or honorable ambassadors neigh about the human right of innocent people being able to use the public roads and going back home alive or without being maimed, though they cry non-stop about the right of thugs and drug addicts to march, disrupt and cause mayhem!