The Supreme Court today issued a restraining order against Nagananda Kodituwakku preventing him from practising as an attorney for three years.

The order was issued by the Supreme Court Justice Prasanna Jayewardene in agreement with Chief Justice Nalin Perera and Justice Sisira de Abrew over a defamation case filed in 2015.

Kodituwakku was charged with contempt of court after he behaved in an unruly manner before former Appeals Court President Judge Vijith Malalgoda.