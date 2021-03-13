TID arrests man for promoting Wahhabism & Jihadist ideology

The Terrorist Investigation Division has arrested a suspect named Rasheed Akbar in Dematagoda on several charges including spreading Wahhabism and Jihadi ideology in Sri Lanka.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the 60-year-old suspect, a resident of Muruthawela, Mawanella, served as a Chairman of the Jamaat Islami extremist organisation.

The DIG revealed the suspect was linked to the incident of several Buddhist statues being destroyed in Mawanella.

The individual had published several articles through a magazine, to disrupt the thinking of Muslims within the country, and spread to his ideas of extremism.

DIG Ajith Rohana added detention orders will be obtained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act to question the suspect further.

Police are investigating articles, videos and tapes published by the individual, to take further action.

