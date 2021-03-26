TID arrests two men for spreading extremism

The Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) yesterday arrested two suspects who were involved in promoting various ideologies relating to extremism and terrorism using social media.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said a 46-year-old man from Matale was arrested yesterday for promoting extremist and radicalist ideologies in the country via social media.

In the meantime, the other suspect, 49-year-old man who was arrested in Batticaloa was identified as a close associate of the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks Zahran Hashim.