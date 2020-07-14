A police officer has died after being knocked down by a tipper truck at Kongala checkpoint in the area of Hakmana.

According to reports, two other policemen have sustained injuries in this fatal accident.

The deceased officer has been identified as a 36-year old Police Constable, the police media said.

UPDATE: The tipper truck that ran over & killed a PC & injured two others found by police while abandoned at a compound of a house in Kattakaduwa, Hungama.