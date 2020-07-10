The Colombo High Court today ordered to discharge former MP Tiran Alles and three others from controversial Reconstruction and Development Agency (RADA) case.

Accordingly, former MP Alles, former North and Eastern Provinces LTTE Financial Head Emil Kanthan, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RADA Saliya Wickramasuriya and Dr. Jayantha Dias Samarasinghe were ordered to be released by Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the four accused for allegedly conspiring to misappropriate Rs.124 million of public funds belonging to RADA in 2005.

Deputy Solicitor General (DSG) Dileepa Peiris appearing for the Attorney General informed the court that the prosecution would not proceed with the case since they do not possess several original documents pertaining to the indictments.

During the trial, prosecution witness, former CEO of RADA Chandra Kanthi Fernando informed the court that she had never seen some original documents pertaining to indictments which had been later handed over to the police.

The Attorney General observed that this witness has taken a different stance contrary to the initial stage and observed that this could be adversely effect to the prosecution.

Accordingly, the Attorney General informed the court that he is not expecting to proceed with the case.

Subsequently, travel restrictions imposed against Alles was lifted by the High Court.

(Source: Daily Mirror)