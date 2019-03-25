The defence and the prosecution in the case filed against former Parliamentarian Tissa Attanayake, for forging the signatures of the then-common candidate Maithripala Sirisena and Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickresminghe, have agreed to conclude judicial proceedings amicably.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge was informed by the attorneys today that the conflicting parties had come to a settlement and therefore would like to withdraw from the court case.

The case was filed by the Attorney General charging that Attanayake fraudulently used the signatures of the President and the Prime Minister.

However, the case will be taken up on April 4, 2019.