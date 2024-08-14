TM Dilshan joins SJB to support Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 10:55 am

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan (T.M. Dilshan) has decided to support opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming Presidential Election.

According to a statement from the SJB, Dilshan has joined the party to support Sajith Premadasa’s efforts to build and develop the country.

Dilshan has been appointed Kalutara District Organizer for the SJB.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, commonly known as T.M. Dilshan, represented the Sri Lankan national cricket team for nearly 17 years and also served as the team’s captain during that time.