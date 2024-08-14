TM Dilshan joins SJB to support Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 10:55 am
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan (T.M. Dilshan) has decided to support opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming Presidential Election.
According to a statement from the SJB, Dilshan has joined the party to support Sajith Premadasa’s efforts to build and develop the country.
Dilshan has been appointed Kalutara District Organizer for the SJB.
Tillakaratne Dilshan, commonly known as T.M. Dilshan, represented the Sri Lankan national cricket team for nearly 17 years and also served as the team’s captain during that time.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to provide additional firearm for members of parliament August 16, 2024
- 34 parties sign ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ agreement to support Ranil Wickremesinghe August 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 437 complaints August 16, 2024
- Man killed in shooting at Sripura August 16, 2024
- Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Presidential Election under gas cylinder symbol August 15, 2024
Dilshan is an Australian resident; he does not live in Kalutara.