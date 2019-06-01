TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendiran has launched a protest fast at Gandhi Park in Batticaloa, supporting the hunger strike launched by MP Ven. Athureliye Rathana Thero.

Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy yesterday (31) demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their respective posts.

The Thera said he commenced the fast as a favourable response was not received despite granting the President a 24 hour period to dismiss the trio.