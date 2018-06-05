The transmission tower of TNL TV at Polgahawela was sealed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) today.

An official at TNL TV told the Colombo Gazette that the TRC had sealed the tower on the basis that an overdue payment had not been made to operate the towever.

The official said that it is the opinion of the TNL TV management that the tower was sealed as the TV network had aired a news report critical of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The TV news report had questioned the President’s criticism of the 100 Day program.

TRC is headed by the Secretary to the President.

(Colombo Gazette)